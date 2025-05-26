Arsenal legend rushed to hospital as he shares worrying health update with fans

An Arsenal legend who played almost 250 games for the Gunners has been rushed into hospital.

Former Emirates midfielder Tomas Rosicky spent a decade at Arsenal between 2006 and 2016, making 247 appearances for the club as he played alongside the likes of Mikel Arteta, Mesut Ozil and Cesc Fabregas in the middle of the park.

Last week, the Czech footballer was taken to hospital with concerns about his heart. The 40-year-old has been the sporting director for Sparta Prague since 2018, with the club issuing an immediate statement.

A spokesperson said: “Our sporting director, Tomas Rosicky was unexpectedly hospitalised in the intensive care unit last Tuesday due to heart-related issues. Neither Tomas nor the club will disclose further details.

“Fortunately, no surgery was required. Tomas, you have our full support. We're all thinking of you.

“Until this official announcement, only a few closest members of the club and his family were aware of the situation. Given the seriousness of the matter, both the club and Tomas chose to communicate publicly only after he was released into home care late last week.”

Having returned home, Rosicky - who’s duties are being filled in the interim by sporting manager Tomas Sivok - said his health scare has given him the opportunity to reflect on recent years.

He said: “As a player and sporting director, I've always gone all in - full effort, no hesitation. But this situation has shown me that I need to take better care of myself.

“Poor lifestyle habits, lack of physical activity, and family predispositions unfortunately brought me here. The good news is that I'm expected to make a full recovery, though I'm currently unable to carry out the demanding responsibilities of a sporting director.

“I'll remain in touch with my colleagues as we've always operated as a team. We have a clear vision, strategy, and structured processes in place.

“The guys will take care of it.”