Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has confessed that he deserved to be sent off against Brighton at the weekend.

The England international received the first red card of his career as he was sent off for a second yellow offence as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brighton at the Emirates. The 25-year-old protested his innocence to referee Chris Kavanagh, after the player “delayed the restart”.

Rice will now miss Arsenal’s next game after the international break, which is the club’s derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Manager Mikel Arteta was frustrated with the referee’s decision, especially in light of Brighton forward Joao Pedro not getting booked for a similar offence.

Speaking after the game, Rice said: “I was shocked. I think you could see in my face I was shocked. I’ve not sprinted back in front of him [Veltman] and smashed the ball away. I’ve touched the ball with the outside of my foot.

“Look, this is the law of the game. If you touch the ball away, even a little bit, obviously it’s a red card after my challenge in the first half, which I fully accept was a 50-50 that I didn’t win.

“It was tough, it was harsh, but it’s one of those things. I have to move on from it. I will be better for it and I can only praise the players for digging deep for me and the manager for pushing everyone, and the fans as well, who were unbelievable again this afternoon. That’s how I see it.

“That’s my first sending-off in my career, so I just wanted to apologise to my team-mates, which I’ve done, and to the fans.”