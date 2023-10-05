Arsenal v Man City: Who is the referee and VAR officials for fixture plus how to watch
Two of last season’s best teams will go head to head at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal take on Manchester City. The fixture pits together Pep Guardiola and his former assistant Mikel Arteta and both will hope to pick up three points in this encounter so that they can gain a vital edge in the title race.
Both sides are filled with quality all over the field and although there are doubts about Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of the game, The Gunners can still call on the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Declan Rice and former City man Gabriel Jesus. While the champions are blessed with a team which features the likes of Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Rodri and last season’s golden boot winner Erling Haaland.
The upcoming clash is likely to be a tight fought affair and the finest of margins could decide the game. But who is the referee and VAR officials for the contest? Here’s all you need to know.
Who is the referee for Arsenal vs Man City?
Michael Oliver will take charge of the highly-anticipated Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City. Oliver has already overseen 38 matches this season, according to One Football and he has shown 136 yellow cards and two red cards.
The referee last took charge of a Man City clash in October last year as they recorded an incredible 6-3 win over city-rivals Man Utd. Overall Man City have had a favourable record with 40 wins from 52 matches when Oliver has refereed, while Arsenal have managed just 25 wins in 53 games.( Transfermarkt)
Who are the VAR officials for Arsenal vs Man City?
Michael Oliver will team up with assistant referees Stuart Burt and Lee Betts. While Tim Robinson has been tasked with fourth official duties where he will oversee the behaviours of two animated managers in Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. Video Assistant Referee John Brooks and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Darren Cann will also be on hand to deal with any controversial decisions.
How to watch Arsenal vs Man City
Arsenal’s title clash with Manchester City is the second Super Sunday game of the day and it takes place immediately after the other big fixture between Liverpool and Brighton. Coverage of the game begins on Sky Sports Main Event at 4pm and the match kicks off half an hour later at 4.30pm. Fans can also stream all the action through SkyGo and the app can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.