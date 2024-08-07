Arsenal are pushing to sign a striker before the end of the summer transfer window. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is determined to land a top-class centre forward this summer to get his team over the line in next season’s title race. The Gunners have been runners-up in both of the last two Premier League seasons and despite scoring 91 goals in 38 games last term, many fans believe the missing piece of the title jigsaw at this moment in time is a top quality centre forward.

Reigning champions Manchester City have benefited hugely from the influence of striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegians' 27 league goals dwarfed the numbers of Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who between them managed just 21 goals in the division last term.

Sky Sport international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio understands that the Gunners are aiming to rectify this issue with a move for prolific 25-year-old Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. Osimhen boasts an incredible tally of 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 games for Napoli, forming a major part of the team which lifted the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season. The Nigerian is blessed with excellent speed, agility and the ability to score all types of different goals.

His Napoli team failed for any form of European competition after a dreadful 10th place finish last term and are now in a position where they may be forced to cash in one of their prized assets despite his 17 goals across all competitions last term.

The journalist does not mention how much the experienced international might cost the North Londoners. However, reports suggest Napoli could still demand clubs pay his €130m release clause, which converts to about £109m.

French champions Paris Saint Germain, after the departure of Kylian Mbappe, are thought to be the frontrunners for the 25-year-old’s signature, but Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea are thought to be no longer in the running as they focus on a £35m move for Samu Omorodion of Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Osimhen for a number of months, but another striker that continues to be linked with a move to North London is former Coventry City forward Viktor Gyökeres.

The prolific Swede managed 21 goals in 46 matches in his final season for the Sky Blues to prompt Sporting Lisbon to sign him last summer for £17m. Gyökeres flourished in his debut campaign in the Portuguese capital and after scoring 43 goals across all competitions is now considered to be one of the most lethal finishers in Europe.

Gyökeres is experienced in English football, albeit at Championship level, but is considered to be Arsenal’s priority target due to his cheaper price tag, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who report that the player has a release clause of £86m.