Arsenal can return to the top of the Premier League with a victory

This weekend’s blockbuster clash sees high flying Arsenal take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides enter the game on a high after impressive victories in Europe. Arsenal continued their impressive start in the Europa League with a 3-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt, while Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Rangers.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming game between Arsenal and Liverpool and how you can watch it on TV.

Mikel Arteta can take his team to the top of the table with a win (Getty Images)

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

Arsenal vs Liverpool will take place on Sunday 9 October and it will have a 4:30pm kick off. A victory will see Mikel Arteta’s side return to the top of the Premier League table.

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Liverpool on?

The game between Arsenal and Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event and coverage for the game will begin at 4pm.

Expert coverage will come from former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson and former Liverpool players John Barnes and Jamie Redknapp.

Arsenal’s game against Liverpool comes in the middle of an action packed day of football.

Here are all the games that have taken place in the Premier League today including those still to come.

Sunday 9 October

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds

West Ham 3-1 Fulham

Arsenal vs Liverpool - 4:30 (Sky Sports)

Everton vs Manchester United - 7pm (BT Sport)

Monday 10 October

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - 8pm (Sky Sports)

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

Sky Sports customers will be able to stream the game between Arsenal and Liverppol online or on mobile via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Those who are not subscribed to Sky can also watch the game by purchasing a NOWTV package . The streaming service offers various different options such as a day pass which is priced at £11.98 or a monthly pass with the option to cancel for £25 a month.

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Mikel Arteta has made just one change to the Arsenal side which beat Tottenham during the North London derby. Takehiro Tomiyasu fills in for Oleksandr Zinchenko who is missing due to injury. Here is the full Arsenal line up.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes from the team which drew 3-3 against Brighton. Nunez, Jota and Diaz are all brought into the starting line up ahead of Firmino, Carvalho and Fabinho. Here is the full Liverpool line up for the game.

Liverpool: Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

Arsenal enter the game high on confidence after an excellent start to the campaign under Mikel Arteta. New signing Gabriel Jesus has been a key player for The Gunners and already has five goals and three assists this campaign.