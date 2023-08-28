Police said that a brick was thrown from a footpath over the M65 two miles away from Turf Moor onto the windshield of the team bus

The windshield of the Aston Villa team bus was hit by a brink as it travelled on the M65 shortly after the team's 3-1 over Burnley away. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police have launched an appeal for information after the team bus carrying the Aston Villa first team was attacked while travelling back to the Midlands on the M65.

Police said that a brick was thrown from a footpath at junction 10 on the motorway located two miles away from Turf Moor Stadium, hitting the windshield of the coach at around 5.15pm on Sunday 27 August following Aston Villa's match against Burnley. No injuries were reported but the incident was condemned by police and Burnley Football Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, the club said: "Burnley Football Club is saddened and dismayed to learn about an attack on the Aston Villa team bus at junction 10 of the M65 after today’s match. Having spoken with Villa we are relieved to hear nobody was hurt in the incident.

"We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible."

Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: “This incident occurred when a great deal of traffic was leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa. It is nothing but good fortune that the brick didn’t cause more damage, or result in somebody being seriously injured or even killed. We cannot say at this point whether this was a targeted attack but enquiries are ongoing and this will form part of our investigation.

“We are now determined to find the person or people responsible and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch. If you have any information or dashcam which can help us, please contact us as soon as possible.”

The incident came after Aston Villa won 3-1 over Burnley. The match was the second to be played at home for Burnley in this season.