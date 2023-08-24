Nike faced criticism after the kit maker announced it did not intend to sell the England women's goalkeeper kit

Lioness kit maker Nike has announced plans to sell "limited quantities" of replica Mary Earps goalkeeper shirts following public backlash over their decision to not make the kit available.

Earps has been a household name in the squad but reached new heights of heroism following a stunning save during the Women's World Cup final on Sunday (20 August). While England lost the match 1-0 to Spain, Earps' reaction to her penalty saving moment became legendary for fans everywhere.

More than 150,000 people signed a petition for Nike to sell the shirt following a long-running saga in which the athletic-wear company refused to do so.

Earps, who won Golden Glove at the tournament, called Nike's initial decision to only sell outfield shirts for the England Women's team and not goalkeeper shirts "hugely disappointing and very hurtful".

Following the backlash, Nike has now announced that the shirt would be going on sale and recognised that it failed to "serve those fans" who had wanted to show support for the goalkeepers in the tournament. Alongside Earp's shirt, goalkeeper shirts from the US, French and Dutch teams will also be sold, with Nike stating that it was "working towards solutions for future tournaments".

Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps will finally see her shirt on sale after Nike backtracked on their decision to not carry the kit amid much public criticism. (Credit: Getty Images)

In a statement, the company said: "We've seen and share the unprecedented passion and interest in women's football this year and remain committed to playing our part by offering the best products and services to athletes and fans. We invested more in this year's World Cup than any other global tournament to date.

"Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, US, France, and the Netherlands to be sold through the federation websites over the coming days, and we are also in conversations with our other federation partners. We recognise that during the tournament we didn't serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad's goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women's goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future."

In response to the move, Earps posted on Instagram: "Is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?"

Where can I buy Mary Earps' England Lioness goalkeeper shirt?

While Nike has announced that a "limited" supply of the kit will be made available, a release date for the shirt has not yet been confirmed. Further details on just when they will become available are expected to follow.