Premier League side Aston Villa are understood to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Villarreal over a January move for 27-year-old defender Juan Foyth, in a move which would see the Argentine link up with Unai Emery for the second time in his career.

The Villans are in the market for defensive reinforcements to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season and are keen to ensure that they have ample squad depth after Brazilian international Diego Carlos’s move to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce team in Turkey.

Villa are currently without key defender Pau Torres due to injury and have also been dealt a further blow by Tyrone Mings suffering a knee injury in the build-up to the team’s Champions League showdown with Scottish champions Celtic.

Emery’s team are short on centre back options but are also aware that they need further cover for Matty Cash in the right-back position.

Aston Villa in talks with Juan Foyth

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is understood to be close to making a Premier League return with Aston Villa and is in ‘advanced talks’ with the West Midlands club, according to reports from The Telegraph.

The outlet understands that Unai Emery is a big fan of the 18-time international, who formed part of his Europa League winning team at Villarreal during a season-long loan move before the deal was made permanent for £13m in the summer of 2021.

Foyth has racked up 120 appearances for the Yellow Submarine and has registered four goals and six assists in that period while helping the club reach the Champions League semi-final against the odds in 2021/22.

However, he has struggled to achieve regular first team football this season after recovering from a serious knee injury and is believed to be seeking a new opportunity to prove himself in England.

Man Utd target £22m Marcus Rashford replacement

Manchester United have reportedly expressed a strong interest in French prodigy Rayan Cherki as they lay out plans to replace wantaway winger Marcus Rashford.The 60-time England international has not played for the Red Devils since 12 December and is expected to leave Old Trafford this month after being frozen out of Ruben Amorim’s first team plans.

Caught Offside explains that Amorim has identified Cherki as a potential replacement for Rashford after admitting that his team lacked pace in wide areas.

The French side have recently reported financial debt of up to €505.1 million and have provisionally been relegated to Ligue 2 if they are unable to raise sufficient funds this month.

The outlet reports that France Under-21 ace Cherki could leave the Parc Olympique Lyonnais for as little as £22m this month, with a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in the 21-year-old, who can notably play on either wing and as a central attacking midfield playmaker.