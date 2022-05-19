‘Bill was minding his own business off the pitch,’ said United manager Paul Heckingbottom. ‘It’s cowardly’.

Hundreds of Nottingham Forest fans rushed onto the pitch to celebrate the club's penalty shoot-out victory over Sheffield United in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

But the jubilant scenes were tarnished as television footage emerged of a man charging into United forward Billy Sharp while he stood on the touchline.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has since revealed Sharp required stitches after being “attacked” as Forest fans spilled onto the pitch.

Police investigating the alleged on-pitch attack on Sharp have now charged a 30-year-old man with assault.

What happened to Billy Sharp?

Sheffield United captain Sharp was sidelined for the game itself because of injury, and was stood on the touchline after Forest secured a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout victory following a 3-3 aggregate draw, which precipitated a pitch invasion at the City Ground.

Footage shared on social media appears to show one supporter running at the 36-year-old striker and knocking him to the ground with what appears to be a head butt.

The man dashed away from the scene while Sharp lay on the floor.

“It’s assault,” a furious Paul Heckingbottom claimed. “We’ve seen one of our players attacked. He’s shook up, bleeding, angry.

“Bill was minding his own business off the pitch, trying to get our players away. He was blindsided, it was cowardly. He was knocked to the ground (and required) stitches, he was shook up.”

Heckingbottom added on Sky Sports: “There will be something done about that. We’ve seen what happened, we know what happened.”

“There’s a prison sentence there for sure. We’re seeing things thrown on the pitch, putting players’ health and safety in danger and nothing’s ever done about it.

“How can you come to a place of work minding your own business and be assaulted in that fashion?” he added. “It’s just bang out of order.”

The incident overshadowed Forest’s win, a victory that secured a play-off final against Huddersfield on Sunday 29 May at Wembley, and the chance of a return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has said “matchday security and fan disorder needs to be reviewed ahead of next season”, and that it would “be raising player safety with the clubs, leagues and the UK Football Policing Unit.”

What happens now?

A 30-year-old man has been charged with assault by police probing the alleged on-pitch attack on Sharp.

Nottinghamshire Police have accused Robert Biggs, of Derbyshire, with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and going on to the playing area at a football match.

Biggs is being kept in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (19 May).

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault. This is a result of hard work done throughout the night and today involving numerous police departments.

“Cases such as this will hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder at football matches. Incidents are treated extremely seriously by the force and football clubs and people involved will be held to account.”

Forest issued a statement apologising to Sharp - who had a loan spell at the club during the 2012–2013 season - and warned the person found responsible will be banned from the club for life.

The club statement read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight’s match at the City Ground.

“The club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.

“The club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club.”

What has Sharp said?

In a statement posted to Twitter, Sharp branded the individual a “scumbag” but said he would not lose his “respect for the Forest fans”.

“One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football,” he said. “Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final.

“As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

“Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high. We will be back and go again.