Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account.

Members of Purslow’s family will attend today's (January 15) match at the Toughsheet Community Stadium , where players and stewards will wear black armbands and a minute’s silence will take place before kick-off.

A club statement said: “Following what has been a difficult and distressing few days for all involved, the club would like to express its heartfelt thanks to those who were directly involved in the extensive efforts to save Iain’s life on Saturday afternoon, including Lee Parker, a photographer and former paramedic who was first on the scene, supporters Dr Simon Irving, Dr Syed Bokhari and James Bracegirdle, steward Gerald McManus and the club’s medical team and North West Ambulance Service’s medical staff.”