Iain Purslow: Bolton Wanderers prepare tribute for tonight after fan died from cardiac arrest
Bolton will pay tribute to supporter Iain Purslow during Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay against Luton.
Purslow, who was 71, suffered a suspected cardiac arrest during Saturday’s League One match at home to Cheltenham and later died in hospital. The match was suspended in the 29th minute and subsequently abandoned as Purslow was given CPR by medical staff and paramedics.
Members of Purslow’s family will attend today's (January 15) match at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, where players and stewards will wear black armbands and a minute’s silence will take place before kick-off.
A round of applause will also take place in the 71st minute of the match.
A club statement said: “Following what has been a difficult and distressing few days for all involved, the club would like to express its heartfelt thanks to those who were directly involved in the extensive efforts to save Iain’s life on Saturday afternoon, including Lee Parker, a photographer and former paramedic who was first on the scene, supporters Dr Simon Irving, Dr Syed Bokhari and James Bracegirdle, steward Gerald McManus and the club’s medical team and North West Ambulance Service’s medical staff.”
