Brighton and Hove Albion announce Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club

Plenty of changes are unfolding in the Premier League as a rollercoaster 2023/24 season comes to a close.

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced that Roberto De Zerbi will leave his role as head coach of the club at the end of the season. The Italian will take charge of his final match at the American Express Stadium on Sunday, in Brighton’s final clash against Manchester United.

De Zerbi joined the Seagulls in 2022 following the departure of Graham Potter and spearheaded the club to their highest ever top flight finish in the 2022/23 season. Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for European football for the first time in their history.

The 44-year-old departs the club via mutual agreement and Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has thanked De Zerbi for ‘two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights’.

Speaking to the official club website, De Zerbi said of his decision: “I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons.

“We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

“I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans.”

