Brighton place price tag on Evan Ferguson as Irish striker spoiled for choice in next move
Despite the departure of Joao Pedro - who has left the Seagulls for Chelsea in a move worth roughly £60m - Brighton are also keen to sell Irish striker Evan Ferguson.
The 20-year-old played 23 games in all competitions last season, scoring just one goal in the process; most of his appearances were little more than cameos, coming on in the final 20 minutes of most matches he played in.
Now, with Brighton wanting to offload the striker, a whole host of clubs are queueing up to try and get his signature.
According to Football Insider, the clubs in the lead to sign Ferguson this summer are Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.
These clubs have also been made aware of how much Ferguson would set them back, with Brighton reportedly setting a price tag of £28m. It’s a cut-price deal for their striker, who was previously valued at an eye-watering £100m.
Ferguson was dispatched to West Ham United on loan in the latter half of last season, but failed to impress.
Should Ferguson leave the Amex this summer, the only remaining centre-forward in Fabian Hurzeler’s side would be 34-year-old Danny Welbeck - although attacking midfielder Georginio Rutter is also capable of playing upfront.
