Brighton target ex-Arsenal defender as 'backup' - despite his terrible injury record

One of Arsenal’s former stars - who’s time at the club was plagued by injuries - could be on his way down south.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of last season, Arsenal parted ways with one of their defenders after four years at the Emirates. Arriving in London as a promising young player, he ended up sidelined through injury for roughly half his time at the Premier League club.

Now, the Japan international has been linked with a move to Brighton, with the south coast side apparently already making an informal approach for the 26-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a rocky few years for Takehiro Tomiyasu, and joining the Seagulls won’t guarantee him any first-team football either.

Instead, the full-back will be enlisted as back-up for Joel Veltman, who is currently the only right-back in Fabian Hurzeler’s squad. Brighton sold first-choice right-back Tariq Lamptey to Serie A side Fiorentina on transfer deadline day, and were unable to find a replacement before the window closed.

However, free agents can still be picked up outside the transfer windows, meaning Tomiyasu is free to join Brighton at any time, should an agreement be reached.

Speaking about Lamptey’s departure, Hurzeler said: “He's been a valued player throughout his time, but more than that he is a brilliant professional and person.

“This is a good opportunity for him to play both Serie A and European football. On behalf of everyone at the club I'd like to wish him all the very best for the future.”