When a footballer is ruled out for a couple of months by an injury, it can be a headache for their manager.

But when they miss more than 600 days due to injury, they cease to be a headache and become a liability.

That is the sad reality for Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has left Arsenal after a stint plagued by repeated injuries. Knee surgeries, calf problems and muscular problems have led to the Japan international missing a total of 107 matches since joining the club in 2021.

Over the span of four years, the 26-year-old has been out with injuries almost as much as he has been fit for selection. His contract was due to expire at the end of next season, but Arsenal and Tomiyasu have reached a mutual agreement to end his time at the Emirates early.

Having joined Arsenal from Bologna, Tomiyasu has made 79 appearances for the Gunners.

All in all, Tomiyasu suffered eight separate injuries during his time at Arsenal, which when combined mean he missed 686 days while sidelined. His most recent sidelining comes from a knee surgery in February this year, which ruled him out until at least October.

Defensive departures seem to be coming thick and fast at Arsenal; Kieran Tierney has already left to join Celtic after a loan spell there last season, and Oleksandr Zinchenko is also expected to leave this summer.