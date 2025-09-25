Carabao Cup draw: Grimsby Town host Premier League giants as Welsh derby confirmed

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1 minute ago
Grimsby Town will host another Premier League side in the Carabao Cup after taking down Manchester United.

The League Two club stunned English football after beating the Red Devils on penalties in the third round. For their efforts, they have been rewarded with another visit from a Premier League team in the fourth round.

Last night (September 24) the draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup was held, pitting the last 16 teams left in the competition against one another.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grimsby Town will host Brentford, while trophy holders Newcastle play against a rejuvinated Tottenham Hotspur side.

League One club Wycombe Wanderers host Premier League side Fulham and there will be a Welsh derby between Wrexham and Cardiff.

Here is the full list of fixtures:

Arsenal v Brighton

Grimsby v Brentford

Swansea v Manchester City

Newcastle v Tottenham

Wrexham v Cardiff

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham

Related topics:Carabao CupWycombe Wanderers
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice