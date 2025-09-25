Carabao Cup draw: Grimsby Town host Premier League giants as Welsh derby confirmed
The League Two club stunned English football after beating the Red Devils on penalties in the third round. For their efforts, they have been rewarded with another visit from a Premier League team in the fourth round.
Last night (September 24) the draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup was held, pitting the last 16 teams left in the competition against one another.
Grimsby Town will host Brentford, while trophy holders Newcastle play against a rejuvinated Tottenham Hotspur side.
League One club Wycombe Wanderers host Premier League side Fulham and there will be a Welsh derby between Wrexham and Cardiff.
Here is the full list of fixtures:
Arsenal v Brighton
Grimsby v Brentford
Swansea v Manchester City
Newcastle v Tottenham
Wrexham v Cardiff
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham