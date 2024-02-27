Celtic have their eye on EFL Cup star ahead of summer transfer window

Monday night football witnessed West Ham roar to success at the London Stadium as they triumphed 4-2 over fellow Londoners Brentford. This now sees Thomas Frank's side go three matches without a win while the Hammers secured their first win since their 2-0 win over Arsenal back in December.

The Premier League will, however, take a momentary pause as the FA Cup fifth round commences. Today will see Bournemouth, Leicester, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle, Luton Town and Manchester City all in action following Coventry's 5-0 win over Maidstone United yesterday.

Ahead of a busy FA Cup week, here is all the latest transfer news from around the Premier League...

Celtic eye Carabao Cup star

Celtic are eyeing a move for Liverpool and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 25, as they search for a number one for next season (Football Insider).

Caoimhin Kelleher in action for Liverpool in Carabao Cup

Brendan Rodgers side will be on the look-out for a new goalkeeper in the upcoming summer transfer window after Joe Hart announced his retirement and sources have said that the Hoops "would love" to land the Reds second-choice gloves man.

It is, however, believed that the Glasgow side would need to stump up a huge fee after Kelleher's recent rise in stock. Since Alisson Becker's injury, the Irishman has enjoyed more game time and will therefore face a tough decision this summer as to whether he wishes to continue being a number one in his own right. The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign and has conceded 18 goals, keeping three clean sheets - including Sunday's EFL final.

MLS attracts Man City sensation

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne would prefer a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) over the Saudi Pro League. The Belgium international turns 33 this summer, when his contract enters its final year (Athletic).

City would reportedly be happy to let go of their captain if an offer in the range of £90m came from Saudi Arabia but de Bruyne has made it clear that no amount of money is set to shift his attention away from the preferred location. The Belgian star was offered around £59.7m to make the switch last year but declined.

The most recent reports indicate that following in Lionel Messi's footsteps would be much preferred over following in the steps of Cristiano Ronaldo but as yet no talks have taken place.

Chelsea boss 'uncertain'

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's future is uncertain after his side's Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool, with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim a potential replacement (Mail).

The long-term future of the Argentinian will continue to be uncertain as qualification for European football emerges as a crucial factor. Pochettino had initially signed a two-year contract last summer, with the option for a third, but there are now doubts over whether the Blues are prepared to continue the partnership with the season heading into its final few months.