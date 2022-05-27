The past ten finals of the UEFA Champions League have given football fans some memorable matches and some even more memorable individual performances.
Although the games themselves are not always the most thrilling clash of that particular season, there is almost always one player who will rise above the other 21 on the field of play to stand out as the game’s MVP.
Starting with Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out win over Bayern Munich back in 2011 and including the following nine finals, we have compiled a starting XI that we believe makes up the best players from the showpiece match over the past decade.
Selecting a 4-3-3 formation, the 11 iconic names have earned their place in the team based solely on their individual brilliance during one or more of the past ten finals.
There will undoubtedly be some debate with more than one big name missing out, not to mention one very notable Argentinian superstar not quite making the cut, but each player chosen is more than deserving of their place.
As Real Madrid prepare for their fifth final in nine seasons and Liverpool their third, who will be the next world class star to add their name alongside these greats of the game?
Here is our choice for the best starting XI of Champions League final players from the past decade: