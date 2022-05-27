Players from Chelsea and Liverpool make it into our line-up along with a host of Real Madrid icons and a few other memorable names.

The past ten finals of the UEFA Champions League have given football fans some memorable matches and some even more memorable individual performances.

Although the games themselves are not always the most thrilling clash of that particular season, there is almost always one player who will rise above the other 21 on the field of play to stand out as the game’s MVP.

Starting with Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out win over Bayern Munich back in 2011 and including the following nine finals, we have compiled a starting XI that we believe makes up the best players from the showpiece match over the past decade.

Selecting a 4-3-3 formation, the 11 iconic names have earned their place in the team based solely on their individual brilliance during one or more of the past ten finals.

There will undoubtedly be some debate with more than one big name missing out, not to mention one very notable Argentinian superstar not quite making the cut, but each player chosen is more than deserving of their place.

As Real Madrid prepare for their fifth final in nine seasons and Liverpool their third, who will be the next world class star to add their name alongside these greats of the game?

Here is our choice for the best starting XI of Champions League final players from the past decade:

1. GK - Petr Cech The iconic stopper saved a penalty from former teammate Arjen Robben during the 2012 final and two more in the shoot-out as Chelsea lifted the trophy for the first time in the club’s history

2. RB - Joshua Kimmich The German full-back provided the assist for Kingsley Coman to score the only goal of the 2020 final as Bayern beat PSG 1-0 to claim the trophy for the second time in the past ten years

3. CB - Sergio Ramos Started all four of Real’s trophy winning finals and captained them for the historic three in a row while also winning the Man of the Match award for his performance in 2016, where he scored his side’s only goal

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutch star was imperious in the 2019 final with nothing getting past him, leading to a Man of the Match award and clean sheet as Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0 to win the cup.