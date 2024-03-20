Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's only three days until the Three Lions are back underway as they take on Brazil in this weekend's international break. Manchester United Kobbi Mainoo has earned himself a call up to the senior squad after impressing for the Red Devils since his EFL Cup game debut in January 2023.

The two upcoming fixtures - against Brazil and Belgium - represent Gareth Southgate's final opportunity to see his Euros 2024 potentials before announcing the squad that will head to Germany later this year. The squad already includes two other debutants Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite as well as the returning Ivan Toney who features for the first time since completing an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the two clashes, here is the latest news from around the Premier League and England camp...

Chelsea in three-way Premier League battle

Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham have all expressed an interest in signing England striker Ivan Toney, 28, as he continues to catch the eye with Brentford (The Sun).

Ivan Toney applauds fans following defeat to Burnley

After interest has called from Arsenal, the Irons are now the latest to join the race for Toney's signature and with the Bees currently sitting perilously close to the bottom three, the 28-year-old will be eager to move when the summer comes around. Chelsea must sell, however, before they can buy otherwise they risk breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules

England boss top Premier League target

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made England manager Gareth Southgate his top choice to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer, and would like a decision from the 53-year-old sooner rather than later (The Star). The reports also indicate that Ratcliffe is incredibly confident he will be able to prize the Three Lions boss away from his current position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate's current contract runs out in December and the FA are desperate for him to sign a new one. However, the 53-year-old has refused to discuss his future until after the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. If Ratcliffe were to succeed in his plan, it would cost him around £800,000 in compensation.

Southgate would also have the backing of several of United's current players - and incoming director of football Dan Ashworth after the pair worked together at the FA.

Three Lions star to attract £15m

Rangers are willing to accept £15m for England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 31, with interest growing in the Premier League (Football Insider). The 31-year-old has been the standout star for Philippe Clement's side this season and, as such, as attracted plenty of interest from clubs south of the border.