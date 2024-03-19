Insider unveils Kim Kardashian Euro 2024 and Olympics sports mega holiday this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kim Kardashian is busy planning a summer holiday to watch Euro 2024 in Germany this year. The reality star is reportedly ready to treat her football-loving children to a trip they will never forget as they take in the footballing action.
The Sun reports that the model has booked tickets to watch Spain against Croatia in Berlin on June 15. Kardashian is also set to be in attendance when England play Serbia just 24 hours later, ready to watch Gareth Southgate and his men look to go one better than their second-place finish three years ago.
Kim's sons Saint and Psalm are believed to love the sport, which they undoubtedly refer to as 'soccer', but The Sun points out that Three Lions stars may not want to think about the celebrity's potential visit. That's because some blamed Kardashian for ruining Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title last season.
The Gunners saw their form fall to pieces after the 43-year-old appeared at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of the campaign. In their agony, Arsenal fans had joked that Kardashian may have been a bad luck charm for their men - even though she's known to be a particular admirer of Bukayo Saka.
Other teams at the Euros coming under the star's watchful eye are Portugal and the Czech Republic on June 18. That's set to be an extra special day for her youngsters with a rumoured meet and greet with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo already in the diary.
The Kardashian party could also watch Spain against Italy in Gelsenkirchen, as well as France against Holland in what is set to be an action-packed summer. The grand final on July 14 in Berlin is also a possibility for the star.
Once finished up with the Euro 2024 trip, which could cost £200,000, Kardashian is then believed to be crossing the border and heading into Paris for the Olympic Games.
A source told The Sun: "They will see how passionate the crowds are and this trip is a dream for a kid that loves soccer. This is a life experience and we hope to give them the best experience possible."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.