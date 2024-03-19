Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kim Kardashian is busy planning a summer holiday to watch Euro 2024 in Germany this year. The reality star is reportedly ready to treat her football-loving children to a trip they will never forget as they take in the footballing action.

The Sun reports that the model has booked tickets to watch Spain against Croatia in Berlin on June 15. Kardashian is also set to be in attendance when England play Serbia just 24 hours later, ready to watch Gareth Southgate and his men look to go one better than their second-place finish three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim's sons Saint and Psalm are believed to love the sport, which they undoubtedly refer to as 'soccer', but The Sun points out that Three Lions stars may not want to think about the celebrity's potential visit. That's because some blamed Kardashian for ruining Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners saw their form fall to pieces after the 43-year-old appeared at the Emirates Stadium towards the end of the campaign. In their agony, Arsenal fans had joked that Kardashian may have been a bad luck charm for their men - even though she's known to be a particular admirer of Bukayo Saka.

Other teams at the Euros coming under the star's watchful eye are Portugal and the Czech Republic on June 18. That's set to be an extra special day for her youngsters with a rumoured meet and greet with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo already in the diary.

Kim Kardashian could be a prominent figure at the Euros this summer.

The Kardashian party could also watch Spain against Italy in Gelsenkirchen, as well as France against Holland in what is set to be an action-packed summer. The grand final on July 14 in Berlin is also a possibility for the star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once finished up with the Euro 2024 trip, which could cost £200,000, Kardashian is then believed to be crossing the border and heading into Paris for the Olympic Games.