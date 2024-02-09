Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kim Kardashian is reportedly dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr after the pair were first linked together in September 2023. According to the Mail Online the pair are 'exclusively dating' but keeping things private out of respect for his son and to avoid any public outburst from Kim's ex-husband Kanye West.

Back in September 2023, a source told People that the Skims founder,42, and American Football star, 30, were "hanging out”. Multiple sources claimed at the time that Odell Beckham Jr and model girlfriend Lauren Wood had split. the former couple welcomed a son in February 2022 and it appears they did break-up but it's unclear as to when they officially ended their relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim K was first linked to the American football star in May 2023, when gossip blog DeuxMoi claimed an anonymous source had spotted Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr together at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

The entrepreneur appears to have a thing for American footballers. Over the summer, she was linked to former American footballer Tom Brady but the two are reportedly just friends and she previously dated NFL star Reggie Bush back in 2007.

However, a source close to Kim Kardashian however, told the Daily Mail “Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common." The insider added: “She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West with whom she shares four children with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After her split from Kanye - now known as Ye - she dated comedian Pete Davidson.

Who is Odell Beckham Jr?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Odell Beckham Jr is an American footballer and plays for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL).

He has a one year old son Zydn whom he shares with Lauren Wood. The pair started dating in 2019 with sources now claiming they have officially split.

Odell Beckham Jr has previously been linked to a few celeb beauties after being seen flirting with Bella Hadid, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Odell and Khloe both denied that they were dating or in any kind of relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement