Chelsea and Liverpool face 'competition' from PSG for Leeds star as Tottenham suffer transfer blow
The quarter finals of Euro 2024 are due to begin today. A titanic clash between Spain and Germany will kick off at 5pm GMT - but before then, let’s take a look at all the biggest transfer rumours from around the Premier League today.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United have been dealt a bitter blow, as one of their mutual transfer targets is thought to be in ‘advanced talks’ with PSG - meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been ruled out of contention to snap up a Premier League captain in the summer transfer window. But who is it?
PSG in ‘advanced discussions’ with Leeds United over Crysencio Summerville transfer
PSG are thought to be in ‘advanced discussions’ with Chelsea and Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville, according to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey [via PSG Report on X].
Chelsea and Liverpool aren’t the only clubs who will be disappointed by this news - Summerville is also reportedly a target for both West Ham United and Newcastle United. However, nothing is finalised as of yet - the Leeds ace’s head could still be turned.
Tottenham ‘aren’t going to sign’ Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher
Tottenham had been tenuously linked with a move for Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher in the summer transfer window. Recently, any hopes that Spurs may have had of signing him have been dashed - journalist Dean Jones has emphatically said that they ‘aren’t going to sign him’ and neither are Newcastle.
Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones said: “I honestly really do think that Conor Gallagher is going to stay at Chelsea. Tottenham aren’t going to sign him at this point. Newcastle aren’t going to get him, he doesn’t want to go up there. Family ties are very important to him and I can believe that he would be reluctant to relocate to the Midlands too.”