Crysencio Summerville could move to Liverpool, Chelsea or PSG in the summer.

The quarter finals of Euro 2024 are due to begin today. A titanic clash between Spain and Germany will kick off at 5pm GMT - but before then, let’s take a look at all the biggest transfer rumours from around the Premier League today.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United have been dealt a bitter blow, as one of their mutual transfer targets is thought to be in ‘advanced talks’ with PSG - meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been ruled out of contention to snap up a Premier League captain in the summer transfer window. But who is it?

PSG in ‘advanced discussions’ with Leeds United over Crysencio Summerville transfer

PSG are thought to be in ‘advanced discussions’ with Chelsea and Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville, according to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey [via PSG Report on X].

Chelsea and Liverpool aren’t the only clubs who will be disappointed by this news - Summerville is also reportedly a target for both West Ham United and Newcastle United. However, nothing is finalised as of yet - the Leeds ace’s head could still be turned.

Tottenham ‘aren’t going to sign’ Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Tottenham had been tenuously linked with a move for Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher in the summer transfer window. Recently, any hopes that Spurs may have had of signing him have been dashed - journalist Dean Jones has emphatically said that they ‘aren’t going to sign him’ and neither are Newcastle.