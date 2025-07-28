Joao Felix is heading out of Chelsea for good - and the Blues might recuperate all the money they spent on him.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after just 20 appearances, he was shipped off to AC Milan for the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past few weeks Felix, 25, has been linked with a move back to Benfica, where he rose through the academy ranks before his big break at Atletico Madrid. But Chelsea would have been getting roughly half of what they paid for him if a deal was agreed.

Now, Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are closing in on a £45m deal to sign the Portuguese forward, which would see him team up with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.

Talks moved quickly over the weekend, and Felix is now expected to undergo a medical before joining Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The move ends a rocky stint in England and hands him a fresh start - and a chance to play alongside his national team captain ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Benfica’s club president Rui Costa said: “If we could bring back players from our academy who have the quality and prominence that a player like Joao has, we would all like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All Benfica fans would like that. The amounts involved, both in transfers and salaries, are very high and we have to respect that part.”

Now, he’s on his way out as Chelsea continue a major attacking rebuild. The club has already signed Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Brazilian prodigy Estevao - a £162m spree that leaves little room for players who are surplus to requirements.