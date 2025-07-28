Chelsea to recuperate £45m transfer fee on Joao Felix - 12 months after he joined Stamford Bridge
Enzo Maresca signed the Portugal international for just shy of £45m in last year’s summer transfer window, on a bumper seven-year deal.
But after just 20 appearances, he was shipped off to AC Milan for the second half of the season.
Over the past few weeks Felix, 25, has been linked with a move back to Benfica, where he rose through the academy ranks before his big break at Atletico Madrid. But Chelsea would have been getting roughly half of what they paid for him if a deal was agreed.
Now, Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are closing in on a £45m deal to sign the Portuguese forward, which would see him team up with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.
Talks moved quickly over the weekend, and Felix is now expected to undergo a medical before joining Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The move ends a rocky stint in England and hands him a fresh start - and a chance to play alongside his national team captain ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Benfica’s club president Rui Costa said: “If we could bring back players from our academy who have the quality and prominence that a player like Joao has, we would all like that.
“All Benfica fans would like that. The amounts involved, both in transfers and salaries, are very high and we have to respect that part.”
Now, he’s on his way out as Chelsea continue a major attacking rebuild. The club has already signed Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Brazilian prodigy Estevao - a £162m spree that leaves little room for players who are surplus to requirements.
