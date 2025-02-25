Chelsea forward Joao Felix is currently out on loan with AC Milan. | Getty Images

Joao Felix’s continued struggles have put him hot under the collar in the Italian media.

In the January transfer window, he was then shipped off to AC Milan in Serie A, but three weeks in to his loan spell things are not going to plan. He has made four appearances and scored one goal - against Roma in the Italy Cup.

During AC Milan’s 2-1 defeat to Torino last weekend, a goalless Felix was subbed off for Riccardo Sottil after 70 minutes. Milan are currently seventh in Serie A, eight points adrift of the top four - and subsequently of Champions League qualification.

Now, Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani has slammed Felix, saying that “everything is going wrong,” during his loan spell with the Rossoneri.

Ravezzani said: “Everything is going wrong at Milan. Joao Felix is ​​as handsome as he is useless, [Malick] Thiaw is no better than Fikayo Tomori and taking off [Rafael] Leao, unless he is injured, is foolish.

“[Sergio] Conceicao is causing more damage than hail. The directors failed in choosing the second coach.”

When his loan deal expires, Joao Felix is contracted to Chelsea until 2031, having been one of the players signed to a mega contract at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about his time so far at AC Milan, Felix said: “For now, I'm on loan until June, we'll see how it goes. I'm liking everything - the club, the people, the infrastructure.

“My family and I have received a great welcome and I want to be in a place where I feel good. Things can change in football, but if there's the chance to stay here, I'd like that.”