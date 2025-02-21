Enzo Maresca, manager of Chelsea, has suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton.. and now wants to poach one of their biggest stars.

Premier League clubs will need to keep their players on good terms this summer, with one of the ‘Big Six’ already plotting a massive spending spree.

After some heavy spending last summer, which saw the likes of Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Filip Jorgensen and Marc Guiu arriving at Stamford Bridge, among a fair few others.

But Maresca’s spending spree has not paid off as much as he might have hoped, with the Blues currently languishing sixth in the Premier League table, albeit just one point behind Manchester City in fourth. Now, Football Insider claims Chelsea’s owners are preparing to dig deep into their pockets once again at the end of this season.

They have reported that a centre-back is one of Maresca’s top priorities, having made a late move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo in the January transfer window. This move was rejected by Forest, but the Blues may well try again in the summer.

But a Premier League winger is also towards the top of his shopping list. He’s been plying his trade for a few seasons now and has become a reliable goal contributor for his south coast club.

The player in question is Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma, who has scored seven goals and assisted three more in all competitions so far this season. The 27-year-old Japanese winger has a contract at the Amex Stadium until 2028, so won’t come cheap for Chelsea.

On the Inside Track podcast, Football Insider journalist Connor Humm said: “You look what they [Chelsea owner Todd Boehly] have spent since they’ve come in, they find every loophole possible. With Chelsea’s record of signing Brighton players, you’ve got Cucurella, Sanchez, Caiceido, the list goes on.

“I can see him [Mitoma] moving from Brighton if he doesn’t sign a new deal, but they’re wanting a lot.”