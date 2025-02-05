Nottingham Forest were able to retain the services of Murillo on transfer deadline day. | AFP via Getty Images

A round-up of the latest Premier League rumours - including updates from Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Arsenal

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 34 days of big money deals and frantic transfer activity, Premier League managers from around the world can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the January transfer window comes to a close.

It was an action-packed window which will be best remembered by the long-running Marcus Rashford saga, Manchester City’s blockbuster move for Omar Marmoush and the bombshell £65m exit of Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end a total of £382.8m was spent on new recruits with the vast majority of that coming from Pep Guardiola’s side, who spent a staggering £176.1m to try and get their season back on track.

However, the business never fully stops from a sporting director perspective and there is still plenty going on in the background ahead of the summer window. Here we take a look at the Premier League’s main headlines.

Nottingham Forest reveal £47.5m statement of intent

Nottingham Forest, despite their best efforts with pursuits for Brentford’s Yoanne Wissa and Wolves star Matheus Cunha, ultimately failed to get any deals over the line other than the under the radar of former goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who returned on a short-term deal just six months after being released from the City Ground.

However, Forest fans still had cause to celebrate at the end of the window as they retained the services of star defender Murillo despite a late swoop by Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, who were prepared to spend big on a central defender after an avalanche of defensive injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murillo has been in top form for Forest and has formed part of one of the Premier League’s meanest defences with a string of top-class displays in his 23 league appearances this term. He is blessed with tremendous physicality, speed and great position awareness which has made him extremely difficult to play against.

Telegraph Sport explains that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side turned down a £47.5m deadline day offer from Chelsea for the Brazilian, in what would have been a club-record sale.

Forest remain in the hunt for a Champions League place and are determined to weaken their side at this stage or do business with an existing top four rival.

Arsenal make Euro 2024 hero their ‘priority signing

Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal are believed to be lining up a blockbuster summer move for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spanish international, who scored in the Euro 2024 final against England, was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer, but ultimately remained with Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Football Transfer understands the Basque side value Williams at around £50m and are unwilling to sell the 22-year-old for any less this summer. The winger, who won Copa Del Rey with Bilbao last term was included in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament and was among the best performers throughout the competition in Berlin.