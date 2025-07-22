Fantasy Premier League is back - and better than ever.

Yesterday (Monday, July 21), the new version of the game for the 2025/26 season was released, with fans clamouring to build their teams for the coming year.

With updated prices, many players are struggling to get all the “premium” players - like Mo Salah, Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland etc - into their starting XIs, forcing them to get a bit more creative instead of sticking to a common template.

But perhaps one of the best parts of the new FPL season is thinking up a creative new name for your team.

Typically, fans will dream up team names based on players from the clubs they support; the likes of Bowen 747, Netflix and Chilwell, and Eze like Sunday morning, are all popular team names.

But thanks to a new signing by a Premier League giant this summer, a controversial new team name has been cropping up on social media.

Liverpool’s record-breaking signing Florian Wirtz has given rise to the team name “Florian Auschwirtz” - a play on words using both his name, and the Auschwitz concentration camp that killed an estimated 1.1m people (mainly Jews) during the Second World War.

Thankfully this name won’t be allowed in the game for very long.

A spokesperson for FPL’s support team said: “During the busy time of moderation it often takes longer for these team names to be moderated.

“However team names like this will not be allowed within the game and players will be asked to change their names accordingly.”