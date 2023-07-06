Fantasy Premier League has launched for the 2023/24 season and picking a brilliant team name is always the most important place to start.

Fantasy Premier League has launched for the upcoming 2023/24 season and fantasy football managers are already tinkering with the sides weeks in advance.

The official game of the top flight had been teasing its return this week with player prices being unveiled and now users can log in and start to pick their team ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As usual, fantasy managers will choose two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three strikers who will score points depending on their on-the-pitch performances in Premier League fixtures .

NationalWorld has the basics you need to know to get involved including funny fantasy football team names and who you can pick in your side.

When do I need to pick my Fantasy Premier League team by?

The Fantasy Premier League game launched on Wednesday evening, but there's plenty of time to get a team entered to compete against friends, family, colleagues or other members of the public.

The first deadline of the fantasy football season is on Gameweek 1. The first fixture is Burnley v Manchester City on Friday, August 11 at 8 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fantasy Premier League deadline comes 90 minutes before the first match of the weekend, so teams must be entered by 6:30 pm on Friday, August 11.

If you miss Gameweek 1, you can still create a team at any moment afterwards to play Fantasy Premier League but will have missed out on scoring the first round of points.

Fantasy Premier League managers have just over a month to select their teams (Image: Getty Images)

How do I pick a fantasy football team?

The official Fantasy Premier League game requires users to pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three strikers.

Once you have selected these 15 players, you can then choose 11 to play each week with the other four sitting on the bench. Should any of the starting XI not play for their club that Gameweek, then one of the subs will come on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every team has a budget of £100.0 to spend and no manager can pick more than three players from any one side.

After the deadline for Gameweek 1 has passed, teams will be locked in. From that point onwards, managers receive one free transfer each week to change their side. Transfers are unlimited but any extra move will take four points away from a team's total score.

33 of the best fantasy football team names

Part of the fantasy football fun is picking a team name to represent your squad.

Often, users try to work a famous footballer or football club into a pun whereas others may opt for something more simple or sentimental.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are 33 popular team names ahead of the 2023/24 season to get your creative juices flowing.