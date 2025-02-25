Dad who claimed to have 'contract' with Paris Saint-Germain is jailed for fraud

A “narcissist” who claimed to have a business deal with a football club scammed his in-laws and a loan company out of more than £3m has been jailed.

Edward Blackmore, 45 from Holt, Wiltshire, claimed in August 2018 that his company OGC Sport Investments had secured a multi-million pound contract with French football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), forging both a stamp and signature from the Ligue 1 giants. He then used this as leverage to get a £1.8m loan from his in-laws, as well as a £1.68m from a finance company, to buy a house in Bath.

Over the next 18 months, Blackmore repeatedly defaulted on the loan from his in-laws, claiming the money from PSG had been paid into the wrong account, and that the bank had frozen the payment, as well as other lies in an attempt to stall repayment. He also defaulted on the loan with the finance company after paying back just £76,000 in three monthly payments.

Blackmore, his wife and their young children were evicted from the house, which was then sold to repay the finance company’s loan. The in-laws were never paid back.

They reported him to Action Fraud, with Blackmore later being charged with three counts of fraud by false representation - two relating to fraudulent claims against his in-laws and one against the finance company. In court, he pleaded guilty to all charges.

In a victim personal statement, Blackmore’s wife (who has since filed for divorce) said: “When I exchanged wedding vows, I believed I was entering a partnership built on trust, honesty and mutual respect. Instead, I became the victim of a calculated betrayal that has shattered my life.

“The financial damage has been devastating. Before I got married, I had two properties of my own, I had savings, and I was financially stable. Today, I am a single mum working full time, living in rented accommodation, with no savings, trying to make ends meet.

“My mum and dad's peaceful retirement has been stolen from them.

“His impact extends far beyond me. My children have been silent victims. Their home was taken away from them. The future I had planned for my children has been stolen. However, I will work hard to rebuild and restore everything he has destroyed.”

Appearing in Swindon Crown Court on February 21, Blackmore was jailed for six years and eight months.

Following his sentencing, DC Rachael Fairbairn from Wiltshire Police’s complex fraud team said: “Blackmore betrayed not just his wife and his children but his wider family too, depriving them of financial freedom.

“As with so many complex frauds, the lies from Blackmore were seemingly endless, well beyond the securing of the very substantial loans from his in-laws and the finance company. His actions have taken a significant toll on the victims.”