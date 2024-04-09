Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former professional footballer and non-league coach Dave Mehmet has passed away at the age of 63 years old. His former football club Gillingham confirmed that he had suffered a stroke. Mehmet played over 100 times for Gillingham and Millwall during his playing career, and also turned out for Charlton Athletic and Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USA. The Camberwell-born midfielder was a product of the Millwall youth system and part of the side that won the FA Youth Cup in May 1979, beating Manchester City 2-0.

The player was sold to Tampa Bay Rowdies for £120,000 in 1981 before moving back to the UK to join Charlton Athletic for £80,000 in 1982. After playing 29 times for the Addicks, Mehmet moved to Gillingham on a free transfer in 1983.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mehmet spent the rest of his playing career as a journeyman around lower league clubs and was still playing in the Kent County League at the age of 40 before he moved into coaching. One of the popular player's final clubs was Stansfeld Oxford & Bermondsey Club Football Club and the outfit confirmed today: "It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our former player, manager, coach and most of all friend Dave Mehmet. All at Stansfeld send our love and condolences to Mem's family & close friends. RIP Mem .... We will never forget you."

Stansfield will observe a minute's silence to remember the former player ahead of their fixture this evening, while Millwall players will wear black armbands when playing Leicester City in the Championship this evening.

A Millwall statement read: "Millwall Football Club is saddened to hear of the passing of former player Dave Mehmet. Dave made 153 appearances for The Lions, scoring 17 times.

Mehmet also played for Gillingham during his career.

"A skilful and intelligent midfield performer who graduated through Millwall's youth system, Dave was a member of the exciting youth team which saw Millwall earn success by winning the FA Youth Cup for the first time in 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Highly-rated, Dave was given his first-team debut by manager Gordon Jago in the last game of the 1976/77 season against Burnley. Dave was not only Millwall's youngest goalscorer when he netted the equaliser at The Den in a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in October 1977 as a 17-year-old, but he was also the youngest Lion to reach 100 appearances at 19 years, 260 days when he faced Brentford in August 1980.