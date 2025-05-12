Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was absent from Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend - and now we know why.

Rice had played the full 90 minutes in the Gunners’ midweek Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain but was left out of the squad at Anfield. His absence was sorely noted by his teammates, especially after Liverpool scored two goals early on.

But Arteta has revealed that the England international was nursing an injury - and now the race is on to get back on the pitch before the Premier League season wraps up.

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta said: “Declan couldn’t even train, so he’s injured unfortunately and couldn’t make the game.”

The injury is believed to be a hamstring issue, and while initial assessments suggest it is not serious, Arsenal are expected to be cautious with the England international’s recovery.

With two Premier League matches remaining - against Newcastle this Sunday (May 18) and Southampton on the final day - Arsenal need just two points to secure Champions League qualification. They currently sit two points ahead of Newcastle in the race for second place.

Rice’s fitness will also be of interest to England manager Thomas Tuchel, with international fixtures against Andorra and Senegal scheduled for June. Rice is a key part of Tuchel’s plans and is widely expected to be named in the squad.