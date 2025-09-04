Thomas Tuchel | FA

Tottenham full-back Djed Spence is in line to make history as England’s first openly Muslim player.

The 25-year-old was one of two new faces included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad as the road to next summer’s World Cup continues with qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Spence was surprised to get the call-up having not spoken to the England boss before and amazed to hear he could make history as the Muslim footballer to represent the senior men’s team.

“I’ve seen that,” the versatile full-back said. “It’s a blessing, it’s amazing. I did see something like that. I was surprised, really, first ever. It’s just amazing. I don’t have the words really.”

Asked if he felt pressure being the first of his faith to play for the senior side, the former England Under-21s international said: “Maybe, maybe not. I don’t really feel the pressure for certain things. I just play football with a smile on my face, be happy, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Spence’s faith plays a big part of his identity and is something he frequently acknowledges on social media.

“First things first, God is the greatest,” he said. “I pray a lot. I give gratitude to God. In the toughest moments of my life, the darkest moments, I’ve always believed that God has always been by my side. When I’m winning, when I’m in a good moment, I promote God as well because he’s always been by my side. It’s a big thing for me, my faith.”

It helped Spence overcame the “biggest hurdle” of his career when Tottenham boss Antonio Conte brought him crashing down from the high of winning the play-offs with Nottingham Forest in 2022.

Spurs signed the exciting full-back that summer from parent club Middlesbrough in deal potentially rising to £20m, but the Italian dismissed him publicly as a club signing.

“I did really well, got promoted with Nottingham Forest,” Spence said. “I am buzzing, I am going to sign for Tottenham. So, to hear comments like that wasn’t nice. It does shatter your confidence a bit. But, you know, I am fighter, so whatever I do I will try to do my best in everything I can.”

Spence would end up spending time on loan at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa, forever keeping in mind that “when you believe in yourself and trust in God everything will align with itself”.

That approach eventually brought a full Spurs debut last December, two-and-a-half-years after he joined, in what proved a breakthrough campaign that culminated in Europa League glory.

Spence’s substitute appearance in the Bilbao final was all the more impressive given he started the season by being omitted from Ange Postecoglou’s group stage squad.

“Without (a strong) mentality, you won’t make it to the top,” he said. “I definitely think I have got a strong mentality, especially to fight through challenges.”

Using criticism as fuel has helped on that front, as seen when Spence tagged his critical former Boro boss Neil Warnock in a social media post posing with the play-off trophy and a celebratory cigar.

“I wouldn’t say I particularly have a list or anything,” he said with a smile when asked if he put names in a little black book. “But I do have a mental note of people who doubted me, for sure, and it does feel good to prove them wrong.”

Spence’s ability to fight for his position and deal with disappointment has shone throughout his journey to the England squad via the road less travelled – something he hopes can inspire others.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” he said. “Not just Muslim kids, any child of any faith. Put your mind to something and you can do it, man.”