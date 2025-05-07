Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

President Donald Trump is convinced that the 2026 World Cup could allow the United States to get us one step closer to world peace.

President Trump has proposed that allowing Russia to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could act as a diplomatic tool to encourage peace in Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting for his administration’s World Cup 2026 planning group, Trump suggested that lifting Russia’s suspension from international football might serve as an "incentive" to end the ongoing war. He was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who confirmed that Russia remains banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“I didn’t know they were suspended,” Trump said. “It’s possible. It could be a good incentive, couldn’t it? We want them to stop. Five thousand young people are being killed every week - you can't even believe it.”

Infantino added: “That’s true. They are currently banned from playing, but we hope peace will come and Russia can return.”

Russia was barred from competing in FIFA and UEFA events after the invasion, and under current rules, the country is not eligible to participate in the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. Qualification began in September 2023 with 45 spots available outside of the three host nations.

Qualifying matches are already underway for the tournament, with banned Russia not given a space in any of the qualifying groups. In theory, this makes it impossible for them to participate next year, as an extra team being invited would also lead to an uneven number of teams.

The US is set to host the majority of matches - 78 of 104 - including the final. However, the World Tourism Forum Institute has warned that global political instability and strict immigration policies in the US could reduce international attendance.

Vice President JD Vance said: “We want guests from nearly 100 countries to come, to celebrate, to watch the games - and then, when the time comes, to go home.”