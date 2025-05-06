Could tourists be ousted from Alcatraz? Trump calls for prison island’s return to service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donald Trump has announced plans to bring Alcatraz back into use as a federal prison, raising questions over the future of one of America’s most visited historic landmarks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The U.S. president told reporters on Sunday that the idea came from his frustration at “radicalised judges” accused of slowing down his deportations.

In a statement issued on his Truth Social platform, he said he had ordered the US Bureau of Prisons to reopen a “substantially enlarged and rebuilt” Alcatraz to house what he called “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat criminal offenders,” he wrote. “That is why... I am directing the Bureau of Prisons... to reopen ALCATRAZ.”

Its location—1.25 miles offshore, surrounded by strong currents and icy waters—was thought to make escape impossible.

The National Park Service, which operates the island fortress as a heritage site and museum, has not commented on how such a proposal could affect public access. Alcatraz, in San Francisco Bay, currently welcomes more than a million visitors each year and ranks among California’s most iconic tourist attractions.

Known colloquially as The Rock, the prison was once considered America’s most secure penitentiary. Built to house escape-prone inmates, it operated between 1934 and 1963 and became infamous for holding mobsters including Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly. Its location—1.25 miles offshore, surrounded by strong currents and icy waters—was thought to make escape impossible.

In reality, 36 men attempted to flee during its 29-year history. The most famous breakout involved Frank Morris and the Anglin brothers, who slipped out of their cells in 1962 using handmade tools and disappeared into the bay on a raft made of raincoats. Their story became the basis for the Clint Eastwood film Escape from Alcatraz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prison was eventually closed due to crumbling infrastructure and high operational costs. At the time, it was three times more expensive to run than any other federal prison. Since the 1970s, it has operated as a museum site under federal protection, with ferry access from San Francisco and self-guided audio tours through its preserved cell blocks and corridors.

Built to house escape-prone inmates, it operated between 1934 and 1963 and became infamous for holding mobsters including Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly.

Trump’s statement also hinted at plans to detain undocumented migrants at the site. “We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and judges that are afraid to do their job,” he wrote, claiming Alcatraz could serve as a model of “law, order, and JUSTICE”.

But Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic House Speaker, whose district includes Alcatraz, dismissed the idea. “It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The president’s proposal is not a serious one,” she wrote.

While the Bureau of Prisons confirmed it would comply with presidential orders, it declined to answer questions about whether reopening the island facility is practically possible—especially given its current role as a protected heritage site.