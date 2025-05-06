Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Everton legend has made a direct confession as he prepares to say farewell to Goodison Park.

At the end of the season, the Toffees will leave their current stadium for good, moving to a new ground for next season onwards. Goodison Park opened in August 1982, and has been Everton’s home ever since.

Their final game of the season will see Everton travel to Newcastle, but on Sunday, May 18 will play their final game at Goodison Park, hosting relegated side Southampton. It will be a fond farewell to the stadium, and club legend Duncan Ferguson will likely be on TV duty that day.

Ferguson, 53, has had many iconic moments of his own at the stadium, from scoring the winning goal in a Merseyside derby (24 hours after being arrested for drink driving) to beating Chelsea 3-1 in his first game as interim manager in 2019.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “I managed Everton for four or five games under real ­pressure. I have put in a hell of a lot to work, and I have a hell of a lot to offer.

“The first thing about that day is that I will be very sad. The place is all our memories - fans, players, dads, mums, grandads, great-grandads. I’m very sad that we are leaving.

“I would have much preferred to stay there but I guess time moves on.”

Ferguson, who has previously managed the Toffees in two separate stints, has admitted that he’d love to be back on the touchline. Everton are currently managed by David Moyes, after Sean Dyche was sacked earlier this season.

Ferguson added: “I want to be on that ­touchline for Everton. I want to manage Everton. That is my dream.”

It comes amid rumours that another Everton hero could be making a comeback. According to GiveMeSport, the Toffees are preparing a bid for one of their former stars when the summer transfer window opens.

Having fallen out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur, Brazilian forward Richarlison could end up looking for a new club this summer. Everton are reportedly gearing up to bid £30m for him, in a move that could revitalise the 27-year-old’s career.

His return would also be warmly welcomed by Everton fans, who have seen their club struggle to find the back of the net this year.