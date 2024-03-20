Alex Finnie was rushed to hospital during last night's game. (YouTube)

National League South side Eastbourne Borough have confirmed that defender Alex Finney is now in stable condition after leaving the field in an ambulance.

The 27-year-old went down in the Borough penalty area after 58 minutes during his side’s clash with fellow relegation strugglers Truro City.

Finney was treated by the medical staff of both teams, with the referee taking both sets of players off the pitch. After around 20 minutes of treatment, it soon became clear that the match would be abandoned and Finney was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with what is understood to be a dislocated knee.

Many concerned fans wished the player well after the game. One wrote: "Thoughts with Alex and the team."

Another added: "Jeez! Very best wishes Finney!"

Eastbourne have since confirmed that Finney is in stable condition and tweeted later that evening: “Update: Alex Finney is in a stable condition in hospital, awake, talking and laughing with staff. He’s awaiting results of x-rays and further tests.

“We will bring you further news when we get it. We’re with you all the way, Alex!"

Finney, previously played for Leyton Orient, Bolton and QPR, but the bulk of his first team opportunities have come more recently in spells at Maidstone, Aldershot and Ebbsfleet in the National League.

He signed for National League South side Eastbourne last summer and had made 11 appearances for them prior to Tuesday's game and had only just returned from a long injury lay-off which kept him out for 20 games.

The score in the clash with Truro, being played at Gloucester City's Meadow Park ground because of the condition of the pitch at Truro's temporary home at Taunton Town, was 0-0 when it was abandoned.