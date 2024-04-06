Peterborough face Wycombe in the EFL trophy final

The Football League Group Cup has been part of the English game’s annual calendar for 43 years. It is a cup competition for teams in the third and fourth divisions, and although its format and name has changed on numerous occasions, the final has always remained a special event for the fans and players involved.

Anyone involved in English football dreams of lifting a trophy at Wembley Stadium and Darren Ferguson - now in his fourth spell as Peterborough boss is aiming to once again lift a trophy that he won for the first time exactly 10 years ago. It completed a notable double for Ferguson, who had also scored as a player at the Millenium Stadium, when Wrexham defeated Southend United 2-0.

Ferguson remains the only person to captain and manage a team to EFL trophy glory and he will be hoping to repeat the trick this weekend, however standing in his way will be Matt Bloomfield’s Wycombe Wanderers, who recorded a comprehensive 5-2 victory when the team’s last met in the league in February. The match promises to be an intriguing affair between two League One sides. Ahead of kick-off we have taken a look at the key TV details for both teams.

When is the 2024 EFL Trophy final?

Peterborough United will face Wycombe Wanderers in this year’s EFL Trophy final on Sunday 7 April. The match will mark Peterborugh’s first appearance at the venue since their EFL trophy triumph 10 years ago. Wycombe, on the other hand, have appeared at the venue twice this decade - with both coming in the League One play-off final - The Chairboys beat Oxford United 2-1 in 2020, but fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sunderland two years later.

How to watch the 2024 EFL trophy final