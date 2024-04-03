Portsmouth and Derby shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw

Portsmouth and Derby’s top-of-the-table League One clash was briefly disrupted when a fox made its way onto the pitch.

The match is one of the biggest fixtures of the season with both clubs pushing for automatic promotion into the Championship. However, an intriguing battle on the pitch was briefly overshadowed by an unexpected visitor when a small fox made a surprising appearance in the first half.

Visitors Derby were in possession at the time when the small mammal ran along the face of the goal-line in front of the Fratton End. Its visit appeared to be a quick one and play quickly resumed.

https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1775249015682068690

On the pitch, Derby took the lead on the counter attack through Joe Ward in the 23rd minute, but league-leaders Portsmouth responded quickly through in-form loanee Abu Kamara who made it 1-1.

The excitement continued as Derby regained the lead, with Ward again finding the net with an excellent low strike. Portsmouth levelled proceedings for the second time with just 15 minutes to go as January signing Owen Moxon fired in a strike from range.

The result leaves Portsmouth on course for automatic promotion with 87 points from 41 games - meaning they need a maximum of eight points to seal the title, and seven for automatic promotion. Meanwhile, Derby are also on course for promotion with 82 points from 42 games. However, their failure to secure victory has allowed third placed Bolton to bridge the gap to just four points with a game in hand.

