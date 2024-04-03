Stefano Cherchi was best known in the UK for riding various winners under trainer Marco Botti

Highly esteemed jockey Stefano Cherchi has died aged 23 - just two weeks after an horrific fall which left him with a head injury and internal bleeding. The Sardinian rider, who was close friends with Frankie Detorri, was best known in the UK for running over 100 winners under the guidance of trainer Marco Botti. Cherchi fell from his horse Hasime during a meeting at Canberra, Australia. The incident, which occurred a fortnight ago on 20 March, involved two other horses, though the other two riders and all horses were all able to avoid serious injury.

The young jockey was treated for an hour on the track before being rushed to a local hospital. His girlfriend Brittany, daughter of legendary former jockey Kieren Fallon, had travelled to be at his bedside. A post from NSW Jockeys confirmed today: "With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today.

"The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world."

Newmarket trainer Botti also paid tribute to Cherchi. He said: "Today is an absolutely heartbreaking day for us all but Stefano will always be with us.

“His charming character and smile can never be forgotten.

"Our thoughts are with the Cherchi family and his close friends."

Leading jockey Hollie Doyle posted on X: "Stefano will be sorely missed, he was one of the good guys."

