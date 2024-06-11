AFP via Getty Images

Here is how the England squad will live during the Euro 2024 tournament.

England’s Euro 2024 campaign is due to begin in just a few short days. The tournament will begin on Friday with Germany vs Scotland - the Three Lions will take to the pitch to play Serbia on Sunday, June 16.

Before then, however, the squad will be put through their paces in a training camp. Today, we’ll be looking at everything connected to it - including its location, the facilities at the players’ disposal and where their WAGs will be situated.

Where will England train in preparation for Euro 2024?

England’s training camp for Euro 2024 is located at the Weimarer Land Resort, a five-star hotel in Blankenhain, which is located to the east of Germany’s centre.

What facilities do England have at their disposal in the training camp?

The hotel has two full-sized football pitches on site - as such, the team will not need to travel from their digs to participate in training. Additionally, it also boasts a gym and a wellness centre.

That’s not all - in the hotel’s bar, England players will be greeted by a robot waiter called ‘Kehrbart’, which helps hotel staff collect dishes and cutlery for cleaning. It seems no expense has been spared by the FA for this particular trip.

Hotel owner Matthias Grafe said to BILD: “Most questions were about the air conditioning in the rooms - probably after the experience in Qatar. We had to retrofit one room.

"We also ensured that English television was broadcast via satellite in the rooms. And we blacked out the glass fronts and windows so that the notorious yellow press couldn't take pictures of the boys."

Where will the WAGs be?