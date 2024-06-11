Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Valencia fans have been jailed after racially abusing Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr, the first conviction of its kind in Spain.

The three individuals have been jailed for eight months after racially abusing the star at a match at Valencia’s Mestella Stadium on May 21, 2023. Vinicius Jr broke down in tears at a press conference in March while speaking about the abuse he has received from football fans during his time at Spanish champions Real Madrid.

According to league officials, the conviction for racial abuse against a player is the first to be brought against fans in the La Liga history. Officials described the move as “great news for the fight against racism”.

Alongside the eight-month jail sentence, the fans were handed a two-year ban from any venue hosting a La Liga match, or any games held under the jurisdiction of the Spanish football federation. A letter of apology written to Vinicius Jr from the defendants was also read out in court.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said: "This ruling is great news for the fight against racism in Spain, as it goes some way to redressing the disgraceful wrong suffered by Vinicius Jr and sends a clear message to those individuals who go to a football stadium to hurl abuse. La Liga will identify them, report them, and there will be criminal consequences.

"I understand that there may be some frustration at the length of time it takes for these sentences to be handed down, but this shows that Spain is a country that guarantees judicial integrity. We at La Liga can only respect the pace of justice, but once again we demand that Spanish legislation evolves to give La Liga sanctioning powers that can speed up the fight against racism."