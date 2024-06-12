England injury news: Four doubts ahead of Euro 2024 game against Serbia including Arsenal & Man Utd stars
England’s first game of Euro 2024, against Serbia, is due to take place on Sunday, June 16. Before that, let’s take a look at all the injuries that the Three Lions will have to contend with in their opening match.
England boss Gareth Southgate has no less than four injury concerns to worry about. One winger, one midfielder and two defenders are currently considered injury doubts.
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been struggling with a muscle injury that he picked up in the Gunners final game of the Premier League season against Everton.
While Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expected him to be fit in time for the Euros, his recovery process does not seem to be going as smoothly as one may have hoped. He only played 25 minutes in England’s pre-tournament friendlies - it remains to be seen if he is ready for a full match.
John Stones
England’s defence could look far more frail without their top defender, John Stones, shoring up the backline. He was brought off at half time in England’s 1-0 defeat against Iceland - crucially, he has also missed training recently.
As such, Stones’ status is up in the air as things stand. He would be a big miss for Southgate and the squad if he is not fit to play - though there are several centre-halves in the team who could take his place.
Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw has struggled with injuries throughout his entire career - and Euro 2024 is no different. The Manchester United man has been spotted in training for England, though his availability has yet to be confirmed.
The Southampton academy graduate has not featured in any of England’s pre-tournament friendlies - as such, it is unlikely that he is fully fit. Nevertheless, with no other like-for-like replacements in the team, he may be risked.
Jude Bellingham
England’s star player, Jude Bellingham, is by far the biggest call for concern amongst England’s potential absentees. He is nursing a shoulder injury and could be forced to undergo surgery in the future.
Despite this, it is not a major injury by any means. While it is an ongoing problem for the Real Madrid man, he has had no problems playing through it previously.