Women’s Euro 2022 winners England will continue FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures as they take on Luxembourg this week

England women take on Luxembourg as they continue their fixtures in Group D for the FIFA World cup qualifiers.

Their recent match against Austria saw them win 2-0 and consequently qualify for the tournament but still have one remaining match to play as they take on Luxembourg’s women tomorrow (Tuesday 6 September) night.

In England’s first match since becoming Women’s Euros champions earlier this August, their winning streak continued as Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris added to England’s ever-growing goal tally.

Russo scored England’s first goal after just six minutes while substitute Nikita Parris secured a second goal after 69 minutes, ensuring England’s place in next year’s World Cup.

England continue their unbeaten run, having won nine out of nine Group Stage matches, scoring a stunning 70 goals in the process.

The last time England and Luxembourg met, the Lionesses netted 10 goals as Ellen White, Nikita Parris, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Rachel Daly and Bethany England all scored.

As they prepare for their final FIFA World Cup qualifier, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

When is England vs Luxembourg?

The two sides will face each other on Tuesday 5 September and kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm BST.

The match will take place at Stoke City’s Bet365 Britannia Stadium. The ground has a capacity of 30,089.

Nikita Parris before her 69th minute goal

How to watch England vs Luxembourg

Once again, ITV will have all of the action from Stoke as they continue their coverage of England’s Lionesses.

Coverage on ITV2 will begin at 7pm while the action will also be available to watch on their streaming service, ITVHub.

How to buy tickets for England v Luxembourg

Wembley Stadium website have reported tickets for England’s 10th and final World Cup qualifier have sold out.

However, LiveFootballTickets are suggesting a few tickets are still available from £45.

Who’s in the squad?

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby continue to miss out on the action due to injuries while Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs were included along with call-ups for Lauren James, Ebony Salmon and Sandy MacIver.

Sarina Wiegman has not yet named her starting XI but here are all the players in the squad against Luxembourg:

Goalkeepers : Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck.

: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck. Defenders : Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson.

: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson. Midfielders : Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem.

: Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem. Forwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Ebony Salmon.

When is the Women’s FIFA World Cup?

Australia and New Zealand are set to jointly host the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup - the first time the tournament has been hosted by two nations. It is scheduled to take place from 20 July, concluding on 20 August.

The United States are the defending champions, having won both the 2015 and 2019 tournament.