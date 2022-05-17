The Lionesses boss has named her provisional squad for the upcoming Women’s Euros this summer.

England manager Sarina Wiegman has named her 28-player provisional squad for this summer’s Women’s Euros.

The 52-year-old, who won the competition in 2017 when in charge of the Netherlands, has surprised many with the inclusion of Steph Houghton in her squad.

Houghton hasn’t featured for the Lionesses since July, while also being absent for Manchester City since January due to an achilles injury.

However, this hasn’t stopped Wiegman naming the England captain amongst 27 other players looking to make the final cut this summer.

The Lionesses’ boss has named a mix of youth and experience in her 28-player list, with Houghton being joined by Jill Scott and Ellen White.

Scott, who spent the second-half of the Women’s Super League campaign with Aston Villa, is the most-capped player to be included.

The 35-year-old has represented England 156 times since her debut in 2006 and is just 16 caps short of the nation’s most-capped player Fara Williams.

However, one name who hasn’t been included on the list is Jordan Nobbs. The Arsenal midfielder is set to miss the competition after suffering a knee injury in the Gunners’ 7-0 over Villa at the beginning of the month.

PIC: New Villa Women signing Jill Scott settles in at Bodymoor Heath. Picture: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images.

A player who could feature for the first time under Wiegman is Chloe Kelly. The winger recently returned for City after tearing her ACL last year.

Below is the confirmed 28-player list for the Lionesses ahead of the Euros this summer:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles (all Chelsea), Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes (all Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, on loan from Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem (all Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).