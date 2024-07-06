UGC / Getty

England manager, Gareth Southgate, has named his XI to face Switzerland in their Euro 2024 knockout fixture.

England take on Switzerland in Dusseldorf with a place in the semi-final against either Netherlands or Turkey at stake.

The Three Lions beat Slovakia 2-1 last time out in the Round of 16. Jude Bellingham scored a last-gasp equaliser before Harry Kane scored the winner in extra-time.

Speaking after that win, Southgate said: "It was one of those classic England nights where we put everybody through the mill. They're (Slovakia) a good team and it took us a long time to be able to work out how to get through their pressure.

“That's hard when there's anxiety in the stadium because we're behind but in the second half we did that better. We were probing and we kept being patient, the players who came on made an impact. In the end we relied on a long throw for the moment. When you push as much as we did then those moments can happen.”

He added: "We'll have to assess everybody now. It's a good team we're going to play against [Switzerland] but we've got time and the lift everybody will get emotionally is huge. They've shown the character they have. We know nights like tonight have everybody on the edge of the sofa."

England got out of their group after picking up five points. They beat Serbia in their first game 1-0 with Bellingham on the scoresheet but then drew against Denmark and Slovenia respectively.

The Three Lions’ performances haven’t been great so far but they have still managed to squeeze through and remain firmly in the tournament in Germany.

Southgate’s men also managed to avoid the hardest side of the draw which involves the strong-looking Spain and France.

They have made one change from their starting XI last time out against Slovakia. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is suspended after picking up too many yellow cards and has been replaced by Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

Here’s how the teams are lining up for the game against Switzerland:

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Konsa, Trippier, Rice, Mainoo, Bellingham, Foden, Saka, Kane

Bench: Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsdale, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Aebisher, Freuler, Xhaka, Vargas, Ndoye, Embolo

Bench: Stergiou, Steffen, Zuber, Sierro, Duah, Elvedi, Zakaria, Okafor, Mvogo, Zesiger, Kobel, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni

Switzerland have a few Premier League players in their squad including Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar, Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji and Nottingham Forest’s Remo Freuler, who spent last term on loan at Bologna in Serie A.