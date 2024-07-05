Arsenal are 'convinced' they can sign Euro 2024 star but face 'competition' from Tottenham Hotspur
England’s quarter final clash against Switzerland is just around the corner. The last eight teams left in Euro 2024 will be whittled down to four after the weekend - but what is happening back home in the Premier League?
Arsenal are ‘convinced’ they can sign one of their top summer targets - but it will not quite so simple, as Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the player.
Arsenal are ‘convinced’ they can sign Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal are ‘convinced’ they can snap up Italian defender Riccardo Califiori, according to Fabrizio Romano - however, they have yet to reach an agreement with the player as things stand.
On his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote: “Talking about Italian players, let me say that in the last 24 hours, Arsenal made contact on the club side for Riccardo Calafiori. Talks are now ongoing but we are still waiting for an official bid, still waiting for the club-to-club agreement.
“The player gave a green light to Arsenal in terms of contract, and is really excited by the possibility of working under Mikel Arteta. He’s considered a proper, proper talent for the left-back or centre-back position, he can cover both of them.
“Arsenal are really convinced that they have an agreement almost ready on the player side, but are still waiting to reach agreement with Bologna. I told you that the relationship with Bologna is very good, and they want something around €50m/€55m.”
Tottenham Hotspur enter Calafiori transfer race
While Arsenal’s interest in Calafiori is apparent, a new contender for his signature has entered the race - none other than their bitterest of rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.
This is according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta. Spurs have a long-standing interest for the player, having tried to sign him in January - now, they will mount an opposition to Arsenal’s quest to bring him on board in the summer.