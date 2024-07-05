Matthijs de Ligt is set to reject Liverpool to join Manchester United. | Getty Images

A Manchester United target has rejected Liverpool in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

With Euro 2024 reaching its endgame, people across the country are waiting feverishly for England’s clash with Switzerland on Saturday. But what is happening around Manchester United today?

One of their top targets is set to reject Liverpool in favour of a move to United - however, the Red Devils are also ‘doomed to fail’ in pursuit of one of their other targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthijs de Ligt to ‘reject’ Liverpool and PSG in favour of Manchester United move

Matthijs de Ligt has long been linked with the Red Devils - and it seems he will be joining them soon, after he rejected late bids from Liverpool and PSG.

This is according to a report from TEAMtalk. It is unclear when United will complete the deal to bring De Ligt on board - but at this stage, it appears to be a matter of time.

Manchester United ‘in a losing position’ with UEFA legal battle over Jean-Clair Todibo transfer

Manchester United are keen on bringing Jean-Clair Todibo to the club - but it looks to be a lost cause at this stage. INEOS have joint ownership with Todibo’s parent club Nice, which will prohibit a transfer. United launched a legal battle against UEFA to try and push the deal through, but they seem unlikely to be successful in their plea.

Speaking to Football Insider, journalist Keith Wyness said: “It’s strange to see them go legal against UEFA so quickly on this. I don’t think they’re going to see much success. It’s obvious that Ratcliffe is upset with the dual ownership issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad