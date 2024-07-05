Manchester Utd target 'rejects' Liverpool but Red Devils 'doomed to fail' in pursuit of Ligue 1 star
With Euro 2024 reaching its endgame, people across the country are waiting feverishly for England’s clash with Switzerland on Saturday. But what is happening around Manchester United today?
One of their top targets is set to reject Liverpool in favour of a move to United - however, the Red Devils are also ‘doomed to fail’ in pursuit of one of their other targets.
Matthijs de Ligt to ‘reject’ Liverpool and PSG in favour of Manchester United move
Matthijs de Ligt has long been linked with the Red Devils - and it seems he will be joining them soon, after he rejected late bids from Liverpool and PSG.
This is according to a report from TEAMtalk. It is unclear when United will complete the deal to bring De Ligt on board - but at this stage, it appears to be a matter of time.
Manchester United ‘in a losing position’ with UEFA legal battle over Jean-Clair Todibo transfer
Manchester United are keen on bringing Jean-Clair Todibo to the club - but it looks to be a lost cause at this stage. INEOS have joint ownership with Todibo’s parent club Nice, which will prohibit a transfer. United launched a legal battle against UEFA to try and push the deal through, but they seem unlikely to be successful in their plea.
Speaking to Football Insider, journalist Keith Wyness said: “It’s strange to see them go legal against UEFA so quickly on this. I don’t think they’re going to see much success. It’s obvious that Ratcliffe is upset with the dual ownership issue.
“He seems to be fighting a lot of different issues on a lot of different fronts, and I’m surprised he’s added to that by picking a fight with UEFA. I’d have thought there would be bigger things to fight UEFA on, but he’s not likely to have much success here – unless there is some extenuating circumstance that goes beyond the rules. But I don’t see it – they’re in a losing position here.”