Getty Images

Euro 2024 will kick-off this weekend as Scotland get the tournament underway with their clash against Germany.

England fans backing Gareth Southgate’s side at Euro 2024 this summer have been warned that a lesser-known rule on flag flying could land them a hefty fine.

Euro 2024 will get underway this weekend and England fans will finally be able to watch the Three Lions open their campaign with a clash against Serbia on Sunday. Supporters with match day tickets have already headed out to Germany but there is plenty of television coverage for those staying at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Iceland in their final friendly before the tournament, England remain the favourites to bring football home, ahead of France and hosts Germany. Southgate and co will be looking to avenge their Euro 2020 heartbreak, which ended in a crushing defeat to Italy in the final on penalties.

Just like town centres, local pubs and shops, English streets are being given a makeover as fans get ready to support England’s latest Euros bid. However, there is a restriction on flying flags at home that could catch some people out with a £2,500 fine if they aren’t careful.

England flags, as well as Scotland flags, Commonwealth country flags, NHS, LGBTQ+ and Council of Europe flags, are all permitted to be flown from houses. But if a flag is erected onto a flagpole that is ‘projecting from any part of the building other than the roof’, then the flag cannot be larger than two metres squared in size.

Residents will also require consent to fly a flag from their home if they live in a controlled area, such as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Those who do not comply with the size restrictions in place could be reported and fined up to £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One way to avoid risk of fine is flying the flagpole from the roof, as flags on a vertical pole directly from the roof have no maximum size under law, except for houses in an AONB.

“Two flags on the same flagpole projecting from any part of a building are permitted provided one of the flags is from category (a) (flags which do not need consent) such as a national flag and that flag is flown in the superior position,” states government guidelines.

“Otherwise, only one flag on a projecting flagpole on a building is permitted. The flag may not exceed 2 square metres in size.”