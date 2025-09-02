Erik ten Hag’s sacking as Bayer Leverkusen manager came out of the blue - and he has now spoken about it for the first time.

The Dutch coach oversaw only three competitive matches since taking over on July 1, including two league games.

The final straw came in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen, where Leverkusen squandered a 3-1 lead against ten men and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.

It has been a rough seven days for ex-Man United managers, with Jose Mourinho dismissed by Fenerbahce and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer axed by Besiktas, after both Turkish clubs failed to qualify for European competitions this season.

A spokesperson for Leverkusen said: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect.

“Training will be taken over by the assistant coaching staff for the time being.”

Now, ten Hag has broken his silence over his sacking, and has criticised Leverkusen for the way they handled his introduction to the club.

He said: “The decision by Bayer Leverkusen's management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented.

“This summer, many key players who were part of past successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play.

“I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret.

“I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust. Throughout my career, every season I have been able to see through to the end as a coach has brought success. Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Bayer Leverkusen supporters for their warmth and passion, and I wish the squad and staff success for the remainder of the season.”