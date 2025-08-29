Two former Manchester United managers have been sacked - just hours after being dumped out of European competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Besiktas after their exit from the Europa Conference League, losing to Lausanne 2-1 on aggregate.

Solskjaer won 15 of his 29 games in charge of the Turkish club, having joined the club in January.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has parted ways with Fenerbahce after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Mourinho, 62, has not won any slverware at the club since joining last summer.

A Besiktas spokesperson said: “Our contract with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been terminated following a decision made at the board meeting.

“Following the meeting, our chairman, Serdal Adali, thanked Solskjaer for his services to date.”

Their sackings come as their former club Manchester United are eliminated from the Carabao Cup, after losing to League Two side Grimsby Town on penalties earlier this week.

Manager Ruben Amorim is under serious pressure - statistically, he is the worst-performing manager at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club more than a decade ago.

Plenty of managers have stood in the dugout between their tenures, including Mourinho and Solskjaer. Speaking about his future last year, Mourinho admitted a return to England could be on the cards.

What’s more, Man United’s current dismal situation means they bizarrely fit his criteria for a return.

He said: “The best thing I have to do is - when I leave Fenerbahce - I go to a club that doesn't play UEFA competitions.

“So if any club in England, from the bottom of the table, needs coach in two years - I am ready to go.”