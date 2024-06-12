AFP via Getty Images

Here’s a look at the BBC’s and ITV’s pundit teams ahead of Euro 2024.

Both the BBC and ITV will have broadcasting rights to televise Euro 2024 games - as such, they will each have their own separate punditry teams.

In this piece, we’ll take a look at each broadcaster’s team of pundits. Famous names in football, such as Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards and Roy Keane, will all be on hand to give expert analysis as the tournament rolls on.

BBC’s Euro 2024 pundit team

The BBC has a star-studded set of pundits in its grasp ahead of Euro 2024. Former England internationals such as Wayne Rooney and Joe Hart will take to their sofas, as will Frank Lampard and Micah Richards.

Rooney’s inclusion is perhaps the most interesting. As a pundit, the Plymouth Argyle boss has been something of a sleeper hit - his analysis and insight has been quietly praised by several figures within football. Additionally, Brentford manager Thomas Frank and former West Ham head coach David Moyes will also be doing punditry work for the BBC over the course of the tournament.

BBC’s full list of pundits for Euro 2024 is as follows: Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Hart, Ellen White, Frank Lampard, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, David Moyes, Rachel Corsie, Cesc Fabregas and Thomas Frank.

ITV’s Euro 2024 pundit team

ITV has a slightly smaller team of pundits than the BBC - they have nine, while the BBC has 11. Nevertheless, they have still managed to get their hands on some prestigious figures in the sport.

Ian Wright, who has recently left Match of the Day’s pundit team, will be among them - so will the likes of Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou.